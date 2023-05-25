Cricketer’s sister abused, Delhi Commission for Women chief seeks FIR

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 24

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday issued a notice to the Delhi Police seeking the registration of an FIR against those who trolled, abused, and threatened to rape cricketer Shubman Gill’s sister.

The DCW has sought a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, details of the accused identified and those arrested. In case there were no arrests, the women’s rights body has sought details of steps taken by the police to make the arrests.

The DCW notice reads, “These posts on social media platforms ‘Twitter’ and ‘Instagram’ are obscene, misogynistic, threatening and extremely abusive towards the sister of Shubman Gill. She is also being threatened of rape and assault on social media which is an outrightly criminal act.”

Taking to Twitter, DCW chief Swati Maliwal shared the notice and asked police to submit an action-taken report by May 26.