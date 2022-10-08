Criminal held after shootout with Noida cops

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 7

The Noida police have arrested a criminal wanted in several cases after a shootout in the Filmcity locality of the industrial town, officials said today.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said Danish (27), alias Sayar, alias Cheeta, had more than 20 FIRs lodged against him for loot at various police stations in Delhi-NCR.

Danish, a shooter of the Chhenu gang, was also wanted in two cases registered in Noida’s Sector 20 police station. “A police check-post was set up near Brahmaputra Market here on Friday morning and Danish was intercepted. He, however, fled the spot. Nearby police posts were alerted about the development,” Dwivedi said.

“Teams from the Brahmaputra Market police post, Atta and Sector 18 posts chased him, leading them to Filmcity in Sector 16A, where a gunfight ensued,” he said, adding Danish opened fire on the police in order to escape, but he was injured in retaliatory fire.