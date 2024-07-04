Crucial flood control meeting called off: Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 3

An important apex committee meeting for flood control was put on hold due to the absence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently in jail, the Congress party alleged. Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav voiced concerns over the inaction, warning that the city could face severe flooding during the ongoing monsoon season.

“After grappling with potable water shortages during the extreme summer and subsequent waterlogging from the first monsoon downpour, Delhiites now face the spectre of flood,” Yadav said. He emphasised the importance of the apex committee meeting, which, according to the Flood Control Order 2024, should have been convened by June-end.

“This meeting, presided over by the Chief Minister and attended by select MLAs, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, is crucial for formulating an action plan to combat floods,” he added.

“The Delhi Government only issued the order after Lt-Governor VK Saxena questioned the delay. Following incessant rains on June 28, which caused severe waterlogging and loss of lives, the L-G had to step in,” he explained.

