Woman being dragged by car rarest of rare crime, says Arvind Kejriwal, wants strictest punishment to the accused

New Delhi, January 2
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday called the incident of a woman's body being dragged for four kilometres by a car after it hit her scooter a "rarest of rare" crime and demanded that the accused be given the strictest punishment.
"It is a rarest of rare crime. I don't know where society is heading. I have learnt that the post-mortem is under way," he told reporters at a ceremony to flag off 50 electric buses.
Earlier in the day, taking to Twitter, Kejriwal had demanded justice for the 20-year-old woman.
Calling it an "extremely shameful" incident, he said, "I appeal that the accused, despite whatever influence they might hold, be given strictest punishment."
"What happened to our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful. I hope that the culprits will be punished severely," Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said in a tweet in Hindi.
Five men have been arrested in connection with the woman's death. The victim's two-wheeler was hit by a car in which they were travelling on Sunday, police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...