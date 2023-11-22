Cultural evening marks Delhi Day

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 21

A cultural evening marked the ‘Delhi Day’ event at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2023.

Saurabh Bhardwaj, Minister for Health, Urban Development and Water, inaugurated the event.

Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi enthralled the audience. Earlier, a group of dancers presented a musical drama on the theme, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The world is one family), showcasing various Indian dance styles from kathak to bhangra.