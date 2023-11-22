Cultural evening marks Delhi Day

New Delhi, November 21
A cultural evening marked the ‘Delhi Day’ event at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2023.
Saurabh Bhardwaj, Minister for Health, Urban Development and Water, inaugurated the event.
Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi enthralled the audience. Earlier, a group of dancers presented a musical drama on the theme, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The world is one family), showcasing various Indian dance styles from kathak to bhangra.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages
150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel will also be released ...
Khalistani attack at Indian Consulate in San Francisco: 45 identified from CCTV footage; NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana
The attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco had take...
Days after his tumultuous ouster, Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO
In addition to Altman's return, the company agrees in princi...
Drilling resumes at Uttarakhand tunnel, pipes pushed up to 39 metres through rubble for workers' rescue
Drilling was suspended at the tunnel on Friday when the auge...
Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda
The arrested persons were in contact with persons currently ...