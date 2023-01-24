Curbs for R-Day parade rehearsal hit Delhi traffic

PTI

New Delhi, January 23

The national capital saw long traffic jams in many areas today, owing to restrictions for the Republic Day Parade rehearsal, with commuters stuck for hours on roads.

Major roads in and around Delhi including on the DND flyover and Ghazipur border were affected from the morning rush hours till around 2 pm. Busy stretches, including ITO, Sardar Patel Marg, Kashmeri Gate and Chankyapuri were also choked.

The Delhi Police had issued an advisory on the arrangements and restrictions for the smooth conduct of Monday’s full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade. Many office goers had come prepared for traffic diversions, but alternative routes also witnessed slow traffic.

“Sri Aurbindo Marg was completely blocked due to traffic. Even as I took the other route via Malviya Nagar, there was traffic from Hauz Khas onwards. The road leading towards Parliament Street from Chankyapuri was completely blocked due to heavy traffic,” said Ananya Basu. Even those who left early for their destination failed to beat the traffic woes.

Police said they received several calls from commuters reporting traffic woes.