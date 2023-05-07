Customs Department destroys over 1,000 kg drugs

IANS

New Delhi, May 6

The Customs Department said today it had destroyed drugs weighing more than 1,000 kg seized from various international drug peddlers.

“The department is determined to eradicate the social evil of drugs. Under this mission, the officers of Delhi Customs Preventive Commissionerate have destroyed 1,000 kg of ephedrine, 28 kg of heroin and 84 gm of cocaine,” said an officer.