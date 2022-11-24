Cyber attack: AIIMS-Delhi digital services down for second day

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 24

The government on Thursday said various law enforcement agencies were investigating the cyber attack incident and supporting AIIMS New Delhi to restore digital patient care services.

“We hope to be able to restore the affected activities soon. Meanwhile, all emergency and routine patient care services and lab services are being managed manually,” a government statement said about the major cyber security breach at India’s top tertiary care hospital.

Today was the second day of disruption of digital services at AIIMS with patient services adversely affected.

The National Informatics Centre’s eHospital service server has suffered a ransomware attack, AIIMS said.

A vast range of hospital services including outpatient, inpatient billing, appointments and laboratory report generation have been affected.

A probe is underway.

The hospital sources said help from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team and NIC was being taken to restore digital services which were down.

“NIC and AIIMS will take due precautions to prevent these attacks in future,” a statement from the hospital said today.

The attack comes close on the heels of AIIMS announcing complete digitisation of all Hospital services by April 2023.