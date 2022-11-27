Cyclist dies as luxury car hits him on Delhi's Mahipalpur flyover

New Delhi, November 27
A 50-year-old man died on Sunday after a BMW car allegedly hit his sport bicycle on Mahipalpur flyover in southwest Delhi, police said.
The driver of the luxury car has been arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.
During inquiry, it was known that a tyre of the BMW got burst following which the driver could not control the vehicle and hit the cyclist, the DCP said.
Earlier, an information was received regarding the accident in Vasant Kunj area. Police reached the spot on Mahipalpur flyover towards Dhaula Kuan where the BMW car and the sport bicycle were found parked in accidental condition on one corner of the road, the senior officer said.
The injured was rushed to a hospital by the BMW driver but doctors declared him brought dead, police said.
The deceased was identified as Shubendu Chaterjee, a resident of Gurugram’s Sector-49, they said.
A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the offending vehicle has been seized, police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
We asked Congress to target terror, they aimed at Modi: PM in Gujarat
PM accuses Congress and newer parties of practising politics...
Congress chief Kharge lambasts PM Modi; calls him ‘chieftain of liars’, sympathy seeker
‘Who is destroying land, water and forest? You and the rich ...
13 injured after falling on railway track as part of foot over-bridge collapses in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur
One person suffers head injuries and his condition is critic...
Anti-lockdown protests intensify in China as Covid cases hit record high
Videos of protests from various university campuses where st...
Tarn Taran villager arrested with 8 Chinese pistols, bullets, 2-kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan via drone
As per official, police had specific information that a cons...