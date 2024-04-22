Daulat Ram to host Digital Deception

New Delhi: The cyber cell of Daulat Ram College is set to host ‘Digital Deception’, a murder mystery competition, as part of their annual event, ENCRYPT. The event promises participants an adventurous experience, testing their cyber awareness and detective skills. The competition will begin with an online quiz on April 27, followed by an offline murder mystery-solving round on May 2. Students can register for the event till April 26.
Dyal Singh College fest today
Dyal Singh College’s ENSO is set to host Umang ’24, a fest to conclude the academic year. The event will feature ‘Inception 3.0’, a mini Shark Tank extravaganza offering up to 1 crore from angel investors. Industry experts Divya Mishra, Gaurav Khanna and Archit Mehrotra will provide insights into their fields during the ENSO Talks. Comedy enthusiasts are also looking forward to Vivek Samtani’s performance. The event will take place on April 22, starting at 12 pm in the college auditorium.
