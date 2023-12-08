 Day after Delhi LG recalls files, Kailash Gahlot loses Law portfolio, Atishi given charge : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Day after Delhi LG recalls files, Kailash Gahlot loses Law portfolio, Atishi given charge

Day after Delhi LG recalls files, Kailash Gahlot loses Law portfolio, Atishi given charge

Gahlot now holds the charge of Transport, Home, Administrative Reforms and IT departments

Day after Delhi LG recalls files, Kailash Gahlot loses Law portfolio, Atishi given charge

The number of portfolios held by Atishi has increased to 14. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, December 8

Kailash Gahlot was divested of the Law and Justice portfolio in the AAP government on Friday, a day after LG V K Saxena recalled files related to judicial infrastructure and administration in the city as they remained pending with him for months, officials said.

They said the Chief Minister’s Office wrote to the LG office recommending to assign the charge of the Law Ministry to Atishi and it has received Saxena’s nod.

The AAP government has not officially responded to queries.

With this change, the number of portfolios held by Atishi has increased to 14, the highest among the ministers of the Kejriwal Government. Earlier in October, she was handed over the charge of the Water Department.

In June, Atishi was given charge of the Revenue, Planning and the Finance Departments, the portfolios earlier held by Gahlot.

Gahlot now holds the charge of Transport, Home, Administrative Reforms and Information Technology departments.

Saxena on Thursday recalled files related to courts, judicial infrastructure, expeditious justice delivery and administration system in the city, due to “delay” in clearing them by the Law Minister, officials had said.

The Lt Governor has directed officials to submit to him within three days files pending with the Law Minister for up to six months, for perusal and consideration, they said.

The LG Secretariat was informed by a report of the Principal Secretary (law and justice) that 18 files were pending with the Law Minister and there was no response to his request for expeditiously decide on them, officials had said.

The LG while recalling the files expressed his serious view of the pendency of large number of important proposals relating to court and judicial administration and pointed out that “delays” by the Law Minister was creating “barriers” in the administration of justice in the capital, they had said.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Expat from Khanna to invest Rs 500 cr in Punjab

2
Entertainment

Actor Junior Mehmood dies of cancer at 68

3
Diaspora

Canada police release photos of 'masked' suspects after 3 theatres showing 'Animal' attacked in Toronto and Brampton

4
Delhi

2 shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested for firing outside Delhi house of Punjab ex-MLA

5
Trending

Caught on air: BBC News anchor makes 'inappropriate' gesture at start of live broadcast

6
India

TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha; Opposition terms it 'black chapter'

7
India

90K hectares of forest land diverted for non-forestry use in 5 years

8
Diaspora

Canada to double cost-of-living requirement for International students

9
India

India seeks US help to prosecute Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

10
Diaspora

Indian-origin motel owner shot dead by homeless trespasser in US

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data
Haryana

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data

Video: Indian-Americans perform ‘garba’ at New York’s Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list
Trending

Video: Indian-Americans perform 'garba' at New York's Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in a close-knit ceremony in Patiala, here are the unseen photos
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points
World

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season’s coldest night
J & K

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season's coldest night

Now, ~2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital
Punjab

Punjab: Now, Rs 2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

Top News

Pralhad Joshi moves motion in Lok Sabha for discussion on panel report seeking expulsion of Mahua Moitra

TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha; Opposition terms it 'black chapter'

Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha had recommended Moitra's expul...

‘Hanged by a kangaroo court’: TMC's Mahua Moitra on her expulsion from Lok Sabha

'Hanged by a kangaroo court': TMC's Mahua Moitra on her expulsion from Lok Sabha

'Will fight you for next 30 years inside and outside Parliam...

BJP CM race: Rajnath Singh, ML Khattar, Arjun Munda lead BJP observer list for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh

BJP CM race: Rajnath Singh, ML Khattar, Arjun Munda lead BJP observers' list for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh

The observers will visit the states and give inputs to BJP p...

Rejected allegations of India’s involvement in any act of violence in Canada: Govt in Lok Sabha

Rejected allegations of India’s involvement in any act of violence in Canada: Govt in Lok Sabha

PM Trudeau has made explosive allegation of ‘potential’ invo...

2 shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested for firing outside Delhi residence of Punjab ex-MLA

2 shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested for firing outside Delhi house of Punjab ex-MLA

The firing incident of December 3 was caught in a CCTV camer...


Cities

View All

Dense fog engulfs parts of Amritsar district, affects visibility

Dense fog engulfs parts of Amritsar district, affects visibility

Woman who was run over by vehicle succumbs, 3 booked

Encouraging entrepreneurship essential for women empowerment: Jimmy Shergill

3 SHOs among 13 cops transferred

High Court vacates interim bail of AIT ex-law officer Gautam Majithia

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Row over EWS admissions: High Court halts Chandigarh order on refusal of recognition to St Kabir School

Row over EWS admissions: Chandigarh's minority schools under lens for flouting norms

Safety concern: PGIMER plans to install 1,700 advanced fire extinguishers

PGI: Now, skin bank to burns patients’ aid

Delhi’s population projected to rise to 2.65 crore by 2036, says report

Delhi’s population projected to rise to 2.65 crore by 2036, says report

2 shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested for firing outside Delhi house of Punjab ex-MLA

New firm to take over Gurugram Metro expansion: Chief Secy

L-G recalls files related to courts, justice delivery from Delhi Govt

Chief Secy’s actions must not paralyse govt functioning: SC

Crackdown on open liquor consumption at PPR Market

Jalandhar: Crackdown on open liquor consumption at PPR Market

Two brothers among three killed in road accident near Panam village

No end to stray dog menace in Phagwara

Staff crunch hits Armed Forces Flag Day events across Punjab

Smuggler held with 2 kg of heroin

People asked to remain indoors after leopard spotted on CCTV cameras in Ludhiana's residential colony

People asked to remain indoors after leopard captured on CCTV cameras in Ludhiana's residential colony

City tops state in crime by juveniles, reveals NCRB

2 jailed for smuggling poppy husk in trucks, told to pay fine

Vigilance Bureau nabs civic body nambardar for demanding bribe

Chrysanthemum Show ends on a rosy note

Balwant Singh Rajoana ends hunger strike after meeting Akal Takht Jathedar

Balwant Singh Rajoana ends hunger strike after meeting Akal Takht Jathedar

Patiala Admn mulls WhatsApp chatbot to gather info on dog-bite cases

Norah Richards Theatre Festival features ‘Park’

NCC cadets celebrate Armed Forces Flag Day

National Lok Adalat tomorrow