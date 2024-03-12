 Day after man’s death, DJB to issue guidelines on borewell management : The Tribune India

  Delhi
  Day after man's death, DJB to issue guidelines on borewell management

Day after man’s death, DJB to issue guidelines on borewell management

FIR registered in Keshopur Mandi case I BJP flays Atishi over Jal Board’s ‘failures’

Day after man’s death, DJB to issue guidelines on borewell management

A man died after falling into a borewell in Keshopur Mandi. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 11

A day after the death of a 30-year-old man who fell into a borewell at the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) sewage treatment plant, the Jal Board announced on Monday its intention to issue comprehensive guidelines regarding the management of borewells. These guidelines will include measures to enhance the sealing of the borewells to prevent incidents similar to the recent case at Keshopur Mandi.

Govt’s careless approach to blame

The careless approach of this government is to blame for such incidents. The person who died after falling into the borewell could have been saved if the facility had been properly maintained. However, all that Kejriwal has done over the past nine years is to loot public money. — Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP president

Despite initial reports suggesting that the borewell in question was abandoned, sources revealed that it was indeed secured and locked. To prevent future tragedies, the DJB is inspecting all borewells and will issue comprehensive guidelines for their inspection and maintenance.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR against an unidentified person in connection with the death of the man who was yet to be identified. An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Vichitra Veer, Deputy Commissioner of Police for West district, said, “An FIR under Section 304A has been filed at the Vikaspuri police station. Further investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to identify the deceased.”

Delhi Water Minister Atishi, in a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary, emphasised the need to examine any potential lapses on part of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) despite the land being handed over to the Delhi Metro in 2020.

She instructed the Chief Secretary to conduct an inquiry into the incident and take stringent action against any responsible officers. Furthermore, she urged for the immediate welding and sealing of all government and abandoned borewells to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused Atishi and the Arvind Kejriwal government of evading responsibility and misleading Delhiites regarding the failures of the DJB in sewer maintenance and water supply.

“With barely nine months left and charges of corruption and development failures looming large, the Kejriwal government and its ministers seem to have lost their political balance,” stated Sachdeva.

Sachdeva specifically targeted Atishi, who oversees the Delhi Jal Board, for writing letters highlighting the board’s failures to the Chief Secretary of Delhi. “Atishi has firm control over the DJB through her government-appointed CEO, and it’s strange she is writing letters of DJB’s failure to the Delhi Chief Secretary,” Sachdeva added.

He went on to assert that Atishi, alongside her predecessors, bears responsibility for the ‘failure and corruption’ within the DJB. He questioned Atishi’s handling of funds allocated to the DJB.

“The careless approach of this government is to blame for such incidents. The person, who died after falling into a borewell, could have been saved if the facility had been properly maintained. However, all that Kejriwal has done over the past nine years is to loot public money. The incident also brings to the fore the careless and negligent attitude of the Delhi Government,” Sachdeva added.

He alleged, “For the people of Delhi, it is Kejriwal, Atishi, and the DJB CEO who are accountable for the chaotic and unsuccessful sewerage system in Delhi.”

