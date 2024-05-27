Day after polling, candidates unwind with family, friends

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 26

A day after voting in the Capital, Delhi BJP candidates unwound themselves with their loved ones, following months of tireless campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. Amidst laughter and camaraderie, candidates reminisced on their campaign journey, recounting stories of unwavering public support and determination to re-elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yogender Chandolia enjoy their day with their familes in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune Photo

West Delhi candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat reconnected with loved ones, held gratitude meetings with party karyakartas and enjoyed a leisurely day with family and relatives.

Underscoring the prevailing sentiment among voters, she said, “This election is to elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi again, who brought Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman back home, and this is evidenced by rickshaw pullers, who said they too have faith in the country’s leadership.”

Praveen Khandelwal enjoy their day with their familes in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune Photo

Relishing a joyful meal with family, East Delhi candidate Harsh Malhotra expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love and support received from the people. “The love and encouragement received during the campaign... it’s not an overstatement,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, Chandni Chowk candidate Praveen Khandelwal found solace in family time, reminiscing about the unwavering support he received from voters. “The strongest support I received during this entire election campaign was from the people...this faith will persist among them in the times ahead,” he shared.

New Delhi candidate Bansuri Swaraj emphasised the disparity between Prime Minister Modi’s vision of development and the current state in her constituency. “Thanks to PM Modi’s vision for a developed India and faith in its progress, I garnered unwavering support from the people during the campaign,” she said.

North West candidate Yogender Chandolia echoed Swaraj’s sentiments, emphasising the disparity between promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party and the lack of development in the area.

South Delhi candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri spent leisure time with his wife, sons and daughters-in-law and reiterated the overwhelming support for Prime Minister Modi, stating, “This time, everyone has resolved to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to see him lead for the third term.”

Despite the break, Manoj Tiwari, the North East Delhi candidate, remained steadfast, continuing campaign efforts in Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. Reflecting on the past months, Tiwari denounced opposition propaganda and reaffirmed the electorate’s trust in Modi’s leadership. “The people of Delhi grasp the truth... and they’ve decided to bring back Modi ji once again,” he asserted.

As candidates rejuvenate for the final stretch of the electoral journey, their words echo the fervour and determination defining this election season.

