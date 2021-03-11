Day after protests, structures razed in Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 10

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) today carried out an anti-encroachment drive on the Gurdwara road in New Friends Colony.

The SDMC’s action comes a day after its officials had to return without executing the drive in Shaheen Bagh following protests by locals and political leaders.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) also carried out an anti-encroachment exercise in Mangolpuri on Tuesday.

“A stretch of over 500 m was cleared of encroachments on streets and pavements in Y block of Mangolpuri. Street vendors and grocery sellers had put up illegal temporary structures which were removed,” a senior NDMC official said.

They said the SDMC team, along with the police force, removed illegally set up kiosks, temporary structures, shanties and shops near Baudha Dharma Temple, Gurdwara road and nearby areas of New Friends Colony.

