Day after protests, structures razed in Delhi

New Delhi, May 10
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) today carried out an anti-encroachment drive on the Gurdwara road in New Friends Colony.
The SDMC’s action comes a day after its officials had to return without executing the drive in Shaheen Bagh following protests by locals and political leaders.
The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) also carried out an anti-encroachment exercise in Mangolpuri on Tuesday.
“A stretch of over 500 m was cleared of encroachments on streets and pavements in Y block of Mangolpuri. Street vendors and grocery sellers had put up illegal temporary structures which were removed,” a senior NDMC official said.
They said the SDMC team, along with the police force, removed illegally set up kiosks, temporary structures, shanties and shops near Baudha Dharma Temple, Gurdwara road and nearby areas of New Friends Colony.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter’s ban of Donald Trump
Speaking virtually at an auto conference, the Tesla CEO says...
Former telecom minister Sukhram dies at 94 in Delhi's AIIMS; body to be brought to Mandi for last rites
He was on life support system after he suffered a massive ca...
500 trees uprooted for farmhouses in Nayagaon; Chandigarh real estate dealer to face action
Hillocks illegally levelled in Nayagaon | Punjab Forest Dept...