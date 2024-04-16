Days in jail strengthened my struggle, determination: Sanjay

New Delhi, April 15
Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh has released a video, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi “has further strengthened my struggle and determination by sending me to jail”.
The conspiracy of the BJP and PM Modi to send top leaders of the AAP behind bars to break their morale has fallen flat, the leader said.
“Instead of being discouraged, their courage to continue the fight against dictatorship has increased. They are now fighting this battle with more strength and dedication,” he added.
Sanjay Singh had spent six months in jail in the Delhi excise policy case after the Supreme Court granted him bail earlier this month.
He said if the PM had not given me this opportunity, I would neither have been able to know myself nor understand that we are walking on the right path. “After spending six months in jail, I have come out of penance to prepare the paths ahead and further strengthen those paths. What I was doing was absolutely right. I will move forward on the same path with more strength,” he continued.
Singh stated that in the last six months he read Nelson Mandela, Bhagat Singh, Ashfaqulla, Roshan Singh, Rajendra Lahiri, Ram Prasad Bismil among many revolutionaries.
“When I read about Mahatma Gandhi, I realised we were walking on the right path. If this six-month jail journey wouldn’t have happened, I wouldn’t have been able to think whether my path of struggle was right or wrong,” the RS MP added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi
Slams Opposition parties, says laws governing probe agencies...
No relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal yet, Supreme Court to take up plea on April 29
Delhi court extends CM’s judicial custody till April 23
‘Calculated bid to weaken judiciary’: 21 former judges write letter to CJI
Part of PM’s campaign to browbeat judiciary: Congress
Days after Mahendragarh tragedy, 8-year-old girl dies in auto mishap in Yamunanagar
Vehicle hits bike, overturns in Yamunanagar; 5 pupils hurt