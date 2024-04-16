Days in jail strengthened my struggle, determination: Sanjay

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 15

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh has released a video, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi “has further strengthened my struggle and determination by sending me to jail”.

The conspiracy of the BJP and PM Modi to send top leaders of the AAP behind bars to break their morale has fallen flat, the leader said.

“Instead of being discouraged, their courage to continue the fight against dictatorship has increased. They are now fighting this battle with more strength and dedication,” he added.

Sanjay Singh had spent six months in jail in the Delhi excise policy case after the Supreme Court granted him bail earlier this month.

He said if the PM had not given me this opportunity, I would neither have been able to know myself nor understand that we are walking on the right path. “After spending six months in jail, I have come out of penance to prepare the paths ahead and further strengthen those paths. What I was doing was absolutely right. I will move forward on the same path with more strength,” he continued.

Singh stated that in the last six months he read Nelson Mandela, Bhagat Singh, Ashfaqulla, Roshan Singh, Rajendra Lahiri, Ram Prasad Bismil among many revolutionaries.

“When I read about Mahatma Gandhi, I realised we were walking on the right path. If this six-month jail journey wouldn’t have happened, I wouldn’t have been able to think whether my path of struggle was right or wrong,” the RS MP added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #BJP #Narendra Modi #Rajya Sabha