DBSE declares first-ever results for Classes X, XII

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 15

The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) on Monday declared the results of Classes X and XII of the 20 School of Eminence affiliated to the DBSE. This is the first time that the DBSE has declared results.

Notably, 20 schools of specialised excellence across four domains — STEM, humanities, performing & visual arts and high end 21st Century — were established by the Delhi Government to encourage specialised education in secondary and senior secondary classes. Students were enrolled in Class IX across all domains and Class XI in STEM domain in these DBSE-affiliated schools through an aptitude test.

Ansh Bansal excels in Class X STEM Ansh Bansal, ASoSE, Shalimar Bagh 97.2% Humanities Aanchal Tanwar, ASoSE, Sector 22, Dwaraka 92.6% Performing and Visual Arts Sargun Sharma- ASoSE Sector 19, Dwarka 89.5% High-End 21st Century Skills Khushi Chaudhary- ASoSE, Sector-19, Dwarka 93.6% Mohammed Farhan shines in Class XII Mohammed Farhan, ASoSE, Kalkaji 97% Shyam Kumar, ASoSE, Khichripur 96.8% Ujjwal Pratap, ASoSE, Sector 23, Rohini 96.8% Shilpi, ASoSE, Sector 23, Rohini 96.8%

In all, 1,574 students cleared the Class X exam and 662 students cleared the Class XII exam. The pass percentage for Class X was 99.49 per cent and for Class XII, 99.25 per cent.

The students who appeared for the Class X exam had 6 foundational subjects — English, Hindi, Maths, Science, Social Science, Entrepreneurial Mindset and Digital Design.

For Class XII, DBSE had taken exams in only one stream this year — STEM, ie Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi said SCA and SSCA represent a shift from the rote memory-driven content-based learning system to application-based learning.

“This pedagogical approach is reflected in the process of assessment as well. SCA and SSCA are also criterion-referenced assessments. In such assessments, performance is reported against a pre-determined set of criteria for each subject, which is communicated to students in advance.”

Sargun Sharma, topper in Performing and Visual Arts (Class X) said, “I found a safe and conducive environment for my studies at DBSE’s School of Specialised Excellence. The school encouraged me to be inquisitive and forthcoming. I received guidance to learn practical skills beyond textbook knowledge. Due to these reasons, I was able to excel in exams.