DCW begins probe into sexual harassment cases at DU fests

Incidents of harassment were reported in some colleges of Delhi University in the past, especially during college fests.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 3

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal, on Monday, issued summons to officials of Delhi Police and Delhi University over alleged incidents of sexual harassment of girl students on campus.

The DCW Chairperson said that a few days ago, an incident of sexual harassment was reported during a fest at Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi.

She said that the commission has learnt that some boys entered the college during a fest organised there and harassed the girls. Also, the boys allegedly tried to enter the hostel of girl students, Maliwal said.

She added that similar incidents have been reported from some colleges of Delhi University in the past as well. “In 2020, some people forced their way into Gargi college premises during a fest and molested the girl students. Again in 2022, some male students forced their way into Miranda College and harassed the girl students. These incidents are happening repeatedly in colleges of Delhi University which raise concern regarding the safety of girl students especially during college fests,” said Swati Maliwal.

In this regard, the DCW has set up an inquiry into the steps being taken by Delhi University and Delhi Police to ensure the safety of girls inside the campus, especially during college fests.

Taking action in the matter, the DCW chief has issued summons to the registrar of Delhi University and Joint Commissioner of Police, Special Police Unit for Women and Children, seeking action-taken report in the matter.

The commission has asked Delhi University to provide inquiry reports on incidents that took place at Gargi College, Miranda House and Indraprastha College along with details of action taken by the university against college administration for any security lapse.

The commission has asked Delhi University and Delhi Police why they have not been able to prevent such incidents in colleges.

The commission has also asked them to provide details of steps taken for ensuring the safety of girls inside the college campus, especially during fests and cultural programs along with copies of relevant guidelines /rules/ standing orders in this regard. They have been asked to provide details of any orders/guidelines/standing orders issued by them after the incident to prevent any such incidents in the future.

Further, the commission has asked Delhi Police to provide details of action taken against its officials for security lapses that occurred in colleges.

The officials of Delhi Police and Delhi University have been asked to appear before the Commission along with requisite information by April 6.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “We are witnessing a trend of harassment of girls inside colleges during fests and cultural programmes. This is very serious and needs urgent intervention. Unfortunately, the university administration and Delhi Police have not been able to prevent such incidents.”

