DCW dealt with 1.7L cases in 8 yrs: Report

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 5

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday released a report which said that it had dealt with over 1,70,000 cases in the last eight years.

During Swati Maliwal’s tenure as its chairperson, the commission saw a 700 per cent surge in the number of cases dealt by it compared to her predecessor Barkha Shukla Singh.

Maliwal resigned from the post hours after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced her nomination for Rajya Sabha.

The DCW released its report for 2015 to 2023, showcasing its role in ensuring women’s safety in the national capital over this period.

Outgoing Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said: “In the last eight years, more than 500 recommendations have been given to the Delhi Police, Delhi Government and the Centre, over 41 lakh calls attended more than 14 lakh hearings conducted and counselled more than 60,000 sexual assault survivors.”

“The commission went to Manipur without any security, when neither the state nor the Central governments had reached the victims in the state,” she added.

Maliwal said the commission fought with mafia to break the nexus of sex trafficking and rescued women, its focus on LGBTQIA+ rights and addressing cyber-crimes against women showcased its commitment to justice. The commission dealt with more than 1,70,000 complaints and held over 414,000 hearings, the report added.

Maliwal said she also went on an indefinite hunger strike to protest the increasing brutality of child rapes in the country.

Through the Rape Crisis Cell, the commission assisted 1,97,479 hearings and sexual harassment survivors were counselled by the commission’s Crisis Intervention Centre. “The commission assisted in the registration of 29,800 FIRs on sexual assault and harassment,” the report added.

Several state governments and commissions, including those of Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Orissa and others visited the Delhi Commission for Women to study the working of the 181 helplines run by the commission, the report said. Maliwal also said that over 3,000 cases regarding cybercrime were dealt with in the last eight years.