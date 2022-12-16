DCW serves notice on Flipkart, Amazon over ‘easy availability’ of acid

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 15

The Delhi Commission for Women has served notices on e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon over “easy availability” of acid on the platforms. The move comes after a 17-year-old girl suffered severe injuries following two youths threw acid on her in Dwarka on Wednesday morning.

The police have claimed that the accused had procured the acid from Flipkart. The girl has sustained severe injuries on her face, neck and eyes. She was going to the school with her younger sister when she was attacked.

The notice issued to the two companies read “The commission has learnt that acid is easily available on leading online shopping platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, which is illegal. The easy availability of acid on online platforms is a matter of grave concern and needs to be addressed urgently”.

The Delhi Women Commission Chief Swati Maliwal said, “I am issuing notice to both – Flipkart and Amazon. It seems that it is very easy to purchase acid. Just one click and it is delivered free at home. Accountability has to be fixed.”

Swati, in the notices issued to the CEOs of E- Commerce giants, also sought complete details of sellers who have placed ‘acid’ as a product on the online platforms.

The commission also sought a copy of the licence obtained by the platforms for the sale of acid. The commission also sought action taken report from both the online marketplaces by December 20.

In a 2013 ruling, the Supreme Court had prohibited over-the-counter sale of acid to regulate its sale across the country. The top court order stated that only select stores with permits be allowed to sell acid, that too after checking the ID cards of buyers.

According to the Supreme Court guidelines, the seller and purchaser must have a licence, and shops selling acid are required to maintain a record of sale and purchase. The SC also made it compulsory for the shopkeepers to record the reasons for purchase.