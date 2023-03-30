DCW serves notice on police, IP College over ‘sexual harassment’ during fest

New Delhi, March 29
Taking suo motu cognisance of the reports of alleged sexual harassment with girl students during an event at IP College here, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal today served notices on the Delhi Police and the college principal.
DCW said reports had come to fore that some boys entered the college during a fest and harassed girl students. Besides, the miscreants allegedly tried to enter the girls’ hostel, DCW said.
The Commission has asked the Delhi Police to provide a copy of the FIR, along with details of those arrested in the case. It has also sought the details of security arrangements made by the police and college authorities during the fest. The commission has sought an explanation for the lapse in security during the fest, along with details of action taken against persons responsible. It also sought an action taken report by April 3.
Maliwal said, “The incident is extremely unfortunate. We have seen a number of cases in the past wherein girl students were harassed by anti-social elements who forcibly enter colleges, especially during the fest. The police and the Delhi University must work together to ensure that such incidents never happen again.”
