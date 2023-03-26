DCW takes cognisance of ‘illegal’ training on conversion therapy of LGBTQI+, writes to NMC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 25

Taking suo motu cognisance, the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) today issued a notice to the National Medical Commission (NMC), seeking action against unauthorised training of conversion therapy for the LGBTQI+ community being advertised under the banner of ‘World Congress of Psychologists’.

The commission has also sought an action taken report from the NMC in the matter. The commission also asked the NMC whether the program was in operation or was conducted in the past. It has sought details of action taken against the organisation, its office bearers and trainers as well as whether their licenses have been revoked. The commission has also asked for a copy of the guidelines issued by the NMC banning conversion therapy of LGBTQI+ persons.

The DCW took suo motu cognisance of an advertisement circulating on social media claiming that an organisation called the ‘World Congress of Psychologists’ with its head office at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, is conducting a three-month training programme on psychosomatic disorders that started on March 10.

“The organisation appears to have offered training on tackling 47 different disorders, and has included homosexuality, lesbianism and transvestism in the advertisement,” an official of DCW said.

“It is an established fact that homosexuality, lesbianism and transvestism are not ‘psychosomatic disorders. Over 50 years ago, the American Psychiatric Association (APA) issued a resolution stating that homosexuality is not a mental illness or sickness. Conversion therapies are a set of pseudo-scientific practices, targeting the LGBTQI+ people into changing their sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression,” reads the notice issued by DCW.