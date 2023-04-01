DCW to MHA: Notify state rules as per transgender Act

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 31

The chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women has urged the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Delhi Government’s Social Welfare Department to notify rules for improving the condition of transgenders in the Capital.

Delhi is yet to notify state rules under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019. The Central Rules were notified in 2020.

In response to a notice by the commission, the Delhi Government has informed that the draft rules approved by it were pending at the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Delhi Government also informed the commission that the state had approved the formation of a Transgender Welfare Board and the same was pending with MHA for notification.

The commission has given recommendation to the MHA to expedite the notification of the rules and Transgender Welfare Board so that steps can be taken towards ensuring welfare and empowerment of transgender persons in the Capital. The commission has pointed out to the MHA that 12 states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, have already created the Transgender Welfare Board and Delhi should not lag behind.