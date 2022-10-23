DCW urges UP for high-level probe into Ghaziabad rape case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 22

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Saturday requested a high-level inquiry from Uttar Pradesh Government into the Ghaziabad gang-rape case following a statement from the UP Police asserting that the woman’s allegations were unfounded.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal in a letter to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath requested constituting a high-level inquiry committee into the matter.

'Victim' discharged, arrested The victim was discharged from GTB Hospital here on Saturday. Later, she was arrested, a day after the police booked her and three of her accomplices for cheating and forgery. PTI

“A letter has been sent to the UP CM in the Ghaziabad case. It has been demanded that the matter be investigated by a high-level committee. The UP Police claim that the case is fake. If this is found to be true by the committee, then strict action should be taken against the girl,” Swati said in a tweet.

The woman, who is a resident of Delhi, had alleged being gang-raped by five men for two days after she was kidnapped in Ghaziabad while she was returning home from a party. The DCW had taken notice of the matter and the UP Police had registered an FIR in the matter on October 18. However, the police had later denied the allegations of gang rape by the woman and claimed that the charges were fabricated by her as part of a conspiracy against the five men in order to settle a property dispute.

The DCW, in its letter, mentioned that it had sent a counsellor to the hospital where the woman was admitted following a call on their helpline number regarding a case of sexual assault.