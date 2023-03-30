DDA approves Budget; focus on infra, restoring Yamuna floodplain

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 29

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in a meeting chaired by its Chairman Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena today approved the Budget 2023-24 with an annual outlay of Rs 7,643 crore and receipts projected at Rs 8,541 crore.

The Budget focuses on civic infrastructure in the Capital, particularly in Narela, Dwarka and Rohini, urban extension road-II, the rejuvenation and restoration of Yamuna floodplains and green spaces.

An allocation of Rs 3,314 crore has been made for the development of land, physical infrastructure and the maintenance of existing infrastructure, including roads, sewerage, water supply, power distribution system and drainage in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of the DDA.

The DDA has earmarked Rs 405 crore in the Budget for the development of the Yamuna riverfront. The authority is spending around Rs 928.92 crores for the rejuvenation and restoration of the floodplains of the Yamuna. The work is being taken up in 10 separate sub-projects.

An amount of Rs 100 crore has been sanctioned for the construct of a 7.2-km trunk drain to prevent waterlogging in Sectors 20, 21, 22, 39, 40 and 41 in Rohini and 106 unauthorised colonies in Kirari Assembly constituency. The entire project will cost Rs 293.21 crore.

