DDA asks CBI to file FIR in Signature View Complex case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 4

Following the directions of Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) requested the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), today to lodge an FIR against the erring DDA officials and private contractors for structural lapses in Signature View Apartment Complex.

These lapses had started surfacing soon after the residents of Signature View Apartment Complex, which was built between 2007 and 2009, were allotted flats in 2011-12. The IIT-Delhi, which conducted a study in 2021- 2022 at the behest of the DDA, had declared the building to be “structurally unsafe” and recommended to “vacate and dismantle” it. The DDA has requested the CBI to register FIR against all concerned persons, including the contractors , the testing agencies and the DDA officials.