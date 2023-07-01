Deal with water contamination issue: Kejriwal to Jal Board staff

PTI

New Delhi, June 30

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday held a review meeting with officials of the Delhi Jal Board and asserted that there would be no dearth of funds to supply clean water to city residents. During the meeting, it was decided that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) would end the problem of dirty water by finding out the root cause of pipeline leakages with the help of modern technology and resolve the issue.

Finding solution Helium gas and cameras will be used to identify the pipeline leakage and find a permanent solution to it. Chief Minister’s Office

“Arvind Kejriwal held a regular review meeting with the Delhi Jal Board today and discussed about the detailed plan for ending the problem of dirty water in some of the areas. DJB officials said that to end the problem, they would use modern technology like helium gas and cameras to identify the pipeline leakage and find a permanent solution to it,” the CM’s Office tweeted.

Kejriwal urged DJB chairperson and minister Saurabh Bharadwaj to resolve the problem of contaminated water at the earliest. He also directed the board to cross-examine and verify the localities listed out under its survey as those receiving dirty water supply.

“Helium-based tracking eliminates the need for excavation or any other obstruction, making it a non-disruptive and efficient solution,” a DJB official said. During the meeting, Kejriwal noted that in the monsoon season, the low-lying areas of Delhi often face waterlogging.