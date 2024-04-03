Debating Contest at Motilal today

New Delhi: ALFAAZ, the bilingual debating society of Motilal Nehru College (Evening), is set to host an inter-college extempore competition, Polymics’24 - Impulse Inferno, as part of their annual cultural fest, Renaissance 4.0. The contest is scheduled to begin at 3 pm on April 3. The registration fee for the contest is Rs 100.
IGNOU extends assignment deadline
IGNOU has extended deadline submitting assignments to appear for June 2024 Term End Examinations (TEE) till April 30. The extension aims to provide students with additional time to complete and submit their assignments, ensuring a smoother examination process.
Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 4 dead, 50 injured, tsunami warning issued
Dramatic visuals surface as 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
Kejriwal lost 4.5 kg since arrest, BJP putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail: Atishi
Goa Police file chargesheet against start-up CEO Suchana Seth accused of son's murder
Toilet cleaner mixed in my food in Pakistan’s ‘sub-jail’, alleges Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi
