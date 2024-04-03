Debating Contest at Motilal today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: ALFAAZ, the bilingual debating society of Motilal Nehru College (Evening), is set to host an inter-college extempore competition, Polymics’24 - Impulse Inferno, as part of their annual cultural fest, Renaissance 4.0. The contest is scheduled to begin at 3 pm on April 3. The registration fee for the contest is Rs 100.

IGNOU extends assignment deadline

IGNOU has extended deadline submitting assignments to appear for June 2024 Term End Examinations (TEE) till April 30. The extension aims to provide students with additional time to complete and submit their assignments, ensuring a smoother examination process.

