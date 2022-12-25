Decide on contracts for free lab test service, Sisodia urges Lieutenant Governor

New Delhi, December 24
Anticipating closure of the free lab test service at government hospitals and mohalla clinics, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Manish Sisodia in a letter to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena today urged him for renewing the contracts of firms providing these facilities.
“Contract for lab services in government hospitals and mohalla clinics will terminate on December 31. New contract needs to be signed immediately to enable new service provider to start operations from January 1. People will have to suffer huge inconvenience, if there is a gap,”:the letter read.
Contracts to end on December 31
The contracts for lab services in government hospitals and mohalla clinics will end on December 31. New contracts need to be signed immediately to enable new service providers to start operations from January 1. —Manish Sisodia in a letter to Lieutenant Governor
Mohalla clinic system is one of the flagship initiatives of the Kejriwal-led government, which aims to boost the primary healthcare in Delhi.
“The Delhi government has completed all formalities for awarding the new contract. The file was sent to you (L-G office) on December 12 to decide whether you (L-G) would like to differ from the decision of the government and refer the matter to the President under provision to Article 239AA(4) of the Constitution. I would urge you to kindly decide the matter soon so that the new service provider could start the work,” :the letter added.
Sisodia claimed that file on this issue of renewal of agencies concerned was pending for LG’s approval for two weeks.
Earlier on December 13, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the proposal of the Health Department. A total of 450 types of medical tests will be free in Delhi government’s mohalla clinics and government hospitals, from January 1, 2023, said the proposal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...