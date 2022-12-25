Decide on contracts for free lab test service, Sisodia urges Lieutenant Governor

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 24

Anticipating closure of the free lab test service at government hospitals and mohalla clinics, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Manish Sisodia in a letter to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena today urged him for renewing the contracts of firms providing these facilities.

“Contract for lab services in government hospitals and mohalla clinics will terminate on December 31. New contract needs to be signed immediately to enable new service provider to start operations from January 1. People will have to suffer huge inconvenience, if there is a gap,”:the letter read.

Contracts to end on December 31 The contracts for lab services in government hospitals and mohalla clinics will end on December 31. New contracts need to be signed immediately to enable new service providers to start operations from January 1. —Manish Sisodia in a letter to Lieutenant Governor

Mohalla clinic system is one of the flagship initiatives of the Kejriwal-led government, which aims to boost the primary healthcare in Delhi.

“The Delhi government has completed all formalities for awarding the new contract. The file was sent to you (L-G office) on December 12 to decide whether you (L-G) would like to differ from the decision of the government and refer the matter to the President under provision to Article 239AA(4) of the Constitution. I would urge you to kindly decide the matter soon so that the new service provider could start the work,” :the letter added.

Sisodia claimed that file on this issue of renewal of agencies concerned was pending for LG’s approval for two weeks.

Earlier on December 13, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the proposal of the Health Department. A total of 450 types of medical tests will be free in Delhi government’s mohalla clinics and government hospitals, from January 1, 2023, said the proposal.