New Delhi: Polaroid, the Photography and Filmmaking Society of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, is set to host a filmmaking competition, Theatron, as part of their annual fest, Spectrum. The theme for the competition will be announced on April 17 and the event will be organised on April 18.
DU Institute of Home Economics
Maitri, the Sustainable Menstrual Health Society at the University of Delhi’s Institute of Home Economics, is organising a film-making contest. The event invites participants to capture the event ‘Vikalp 3.0’ in a 60-second video, with an additional 10 seconds for credits. Participants can register for the event till April 17.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight
3 security men hurt | AK-47, Insas among arms seized | Modi ...
‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna
Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender apologies
Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips
Says not practicable | Defers hearing till tomorrow — day be...
Pawan Kumar Tinu, Jagdeep S Kaka Brar on AAP’s Punjab list
Saffron party fields Parampal Kaur Sidhu, Som Parkash’s wife