New Delhi: Polaroid, the Photography and Filmmaking Society of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, is set to host a filmmaking competition, Theatron, as part of their annual fest, Spectrum. The theme for the competition will be announced on April 17 and the event will be organised on April 18.

Maitri, the Sustainable Menstrual Health Society at the University of Delhi’s Institute of Home Economics, is organising a film-making contest. The event invites participants to capture the event ‘Vikalp 3.0’ in a 60-second video, with an additional 10 seconds for credits. Participants can register for the event till April 17.

