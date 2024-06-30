Defamation case against Atishi to be heard on July 23

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 29

Delhi minister Atishi on Saturday virtually appeared in a defamation complaint filed by Delhi BJP media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

Metropolitan Magistrate Tanya Bamniyal listed the matter for hearing on July 23. Atishi was summoned on May 28. The court noted that the summons had not been served due to an incorrect address. Atishi and her counsel appeared via video-conferencing, and a copy of the complaint was provided to her counsel in the court.

The court had refused to issue summons to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He was also named in the complaint filed by Kapoor.

Talking to mediapersons after the hearing, Kapoor said, “Atishi has hurt the sentiments of crores of BJP workers and supporters by alleging that the BJP is offering inducements to AAP MLAs to quit their party, which has forced me to file the defamation suit. We expect her to appear in person on July 23 and apologise to amicably settle the matter. In case she doesn’t apologise, she will have to seek bail, and the case will proceed until its conclusion.”

