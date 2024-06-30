Defamation case against Atishi to be heard on July 23

New Delhi, June 29
Delhi minister Atishi on Saturday virtually appeared in a defamation complaint filed by Delhi BJP media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor.
Metropolitan Magistrate Tanya Bamniyal listed the matter for hearing on July 23. Atishi was summoned on May 28. The court noted that the summons had not been served due to an incorrect address. Atishi and her counsel appeared via video-conferencing, and a copy of the complaint was provided to her counsel in the court.
The court had refused to issue summons to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He was also named in the complaint filed by Kapoor.
Talking to mediapersons after the hearing, Kapoor said, “Atishi has hurt the sentiments of crores of BJP workers and supporters by alleging that the BJP is offering inducements to AAP MLAs to quit their party, which has forced me to file the defamation suit. We expect her to appear in person on July 23 and apologise to amicably settle the matter. In case she doesn’t apologise, she will have to seek bail, and the case will proceed until its conclusion.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indcredible: Men in Blue edge out South Africa in cliffhanger to clinch second T20 WC title
Kohli announces T20I retirement | Bumrah player of the tourn...
Five Army men swept away in Ladakh river
Tank gets stuck while crossing Shyok
Water scarcity increases dependence on tubewells
Free power, cess waiver prompt farmers to draw underground w...