 Defamation case: Supreme Court to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea against summons on Monday : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Defamation case: Supreme Court to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea against summons on Monday

Defamation case: Supreme Court to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea against summons on Monday

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta is likely to hear the matter in which Kejriwal has admitted that he 'committed a mistake' by retweeting the alleged defamatory video

Defamation case: Supreme Court to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea against summons on Monday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, May 12

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging a Delhi High Court order upholding the summons issued to him in a criminal defamation case for retweeting an allegedly defamatory video circulated by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in May 2018.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta is likely to hear the matter in which Kejriwal has admitted that he “committed a mistake” by retweeting the alleged defamatory video.

On March 11, the top court asked Kejriwal whether he wanted to give an apology to the complainant in the matter.

Kejriwal on February 26 told the apex court that he made a mistake by retweeting an allegedly defamatory video circulated by YouTuber Rathee related to the BJP IT Cell.

The counsel appearing for complainant Vikas Sankrityayan has told the top court that Kejriwal may issue an apology on social media platforms like microblogging platform 'X' or Instagram.

On February 26, the apex court, without issuing notice on Kejriwal's plea challenging the high court order, had asked the complainant whether he wanted to close the matter in view of the petitioner accepting it was a mistake.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, had said, “I can say this much that I made a mistake by retweeting.”

The top court had asked the trial court not to take up the defamation case involving Kejriwal till further orders.

In its February 5 verdict, the high court said that reposting alleged libellous content would attract the defamation law.

It said a sense of responsibility has to be attached while retweeting content about which one does not have knowledge and added that retweeting defamatory content must invite penal, civil as well as tort action if the person retweeting it does not attach a disclaimer.

The high court, while refusing to quash the trial court's 2019 order summoning Kejriwal, had said when a public figure tweets a defamatory post, the ramifications extend far beyond a mere whisper in someone's ears.

It had said if the act of retweeting or reposting is allowed to be misused as it is still considered to be a vacant grey area of law, it will encourage people with ill intentions to misuse it and conveniently take a plea that they had merely retweeted a content.

The chief minister had said in the high court that the trial court failed to appreciate that his tweet was not intended or likely to harm the complainant.

Sankrityayan claimed the YouTube video titled 'BJP IT Cell Part II' was circulated by Rathee, who lives in Germany, “wherein a number of false and defamatory allegations were made”.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for his suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar murder

2
Chandigarh

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

3
Haryana

Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty

4
Punjab

Dislodged from govt bungalow, Bittu spends night at party office

5
India

BJP will not form government on June 4, says Arvind Kejriwal as he holds first roadshow during election campaign after release from jail

6
J & K

Police officer killed, over 100 injured in clashes during protest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

7
India

Modi will continue to be PM even after being 75, says Amit Shah on Arvind Kejriwal's ‘age bar in BJP’ remark

8
Chandigarh

21-year-old man found murdered in his house in Punjab's Kharar

9
Punjab

Refused VRS, Parampal quits; way cleared for her to contest election

10
Himachal

Drug hotspots: Baddi unit ‘diverts’ drugs for illegal sale in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Top News

1 police officer killed, over 100 injured in clashes during protest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

Police officer killed, over 100 injured in clashes during protest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

JAAC has been seeking the provision of electricity as per hy...

Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar killing case

Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for his suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar murder

22-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, ...

Delhi’s Burari Hospital receives bomb threat via email

2 Delhi hospitals, IGI Airport receive bomb threats days after hoax scare at schools

Search operation under way; nothing suspicious found yet

Mallikarjun Kharge's helicopter checked in Bihar, claims Congress; says poll officials ‘targeting’ opposition leaders

Mallikarjun Kharge's helicopter checked in Bihar, claims Congress; says poll officials ‘targeting’ opposition leaders

Kharge on Saturday addressed back-to-back Lok Sabha election...

If you choose AAP on May 25, I won’t have to go back to jail: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at roadshow

If you choose AAP on May 25, I won’t have to go back to jail: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at roadshow

Polling for all seven seats in Delhi to take place on May 25


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Year on, lane heading from GNDU to Khalsa College yet to be re-carpeted

Amritsar: Year on, lane heading from GNDU to Khalsa College yet to be re-carpeted

Employees get last chance to give explanation for absence from poll duty

12 except Congress, AAP aspirants filed nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls

Major fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump

Anil Joshi failed to solve dump issue during his tenure as minister: Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

21-year-old man found dead in his house in Kharar

21-year-old man found murdered in his house in Punjab's Kharar

No roadshow, Congress’s Manish Tewari plans padayatra on May 14 to file papers

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

INDIA VOTES 2024: Manish Tewari raps JP Nadda for seeking 5 more years to resolve issues

Congress candidate adopting ‘copycat’ approach: Sanjay Tandon

If you choose AAP on May 25, I won’t have to go back to jail: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at roadshow

If you choose AAP on May 25, I won’t have to go back to jail: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at roadshow

2 Delhi hospitals, IGI Airport receive bomb threats days after hoax scare at schools

BJP had plans to topple AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi court refuses to extend Supertech chairman's interim bail

Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees amid ongoing general election

Jalandhar Commissionerate Police recover Rs 84 lakh, luxury vehicles in 48 kg heroin case

Jalandhar Police recover Rs 84 lakh, luxury vehicles from those arrested in drugs case

Fake holiday package gang busted

INDIA VOTES 2024: Major setback to SAD as Susheel joins saffron party

AAP insulted martyrs with false slogans: Chandumajra

Tinu, Anita Som Parkash to file nomination papers tomorrow

INDIA VOTES 2024: Of 20 nominees, only one postgraduate, 2 graduates

INDIA VOTES 2024: Of 20 nominees, only one postgraduate, 2 graduates

CBI files case against SHO, three other police officials

Dr Surjit Patar leaves a rich legacy behind

Mysterious death of Jagraon man turns out to be murder

Man jumps from hospital building, dies

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala

National Theatre Arts Society stages 261st edition of monthly garden natak mela in Patiala

How dropping letter ‘T’ turned Surjit Singh into Surjit Patar