Defence Secretary opens auditorium

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 10

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane inaugurated ‘Abhigyaan’, a state-of-the-art auditorium at the Central Research Laboratory (CRL) of Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) at Ghaziabad, today.

‘Abhigyaan’ will be used for product demos, symposiums, hackathons, tech talks and lectures. It can seat 250 people.

