 Delhi: 26-year-old man shot dead at house in Fatehpur Beri area over mistaken identity : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Delhi: 26-year-old man shot dead at house in Fatehpur Beri area over mistaken identity

Delhi: 26-year-old man shot dead at house in Fatehpur Beri area over mistaken identity

The accused also got injured after he was beaten by victim's family members

Delhi: 26-year-old man shot dead at house in Fatehpur Beri area over mistaken identity

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, August 20

A 26-year-old man was allegedly shot dead at his house in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area over mistaken identity, police said on Sunday.

The accused also got injured after he was beaten by the victim's family members, they said.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received at 9.45 pm on Saturday. Police reached the spot at Harswroop Colony, Fatehpur Beri, and found that an injured Rahul was already taken to a hospital through his private vehicle, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary.

Accused Karan Singh (39), a resident of Harswroop Colony, Fatehpur Beri, too was found in an injured condition at the spot and three live cartridges were recovered from him. He was also sent to the hospital, the DCP added.

Chowdhary said that information was received about two injured persons -- Rahul and Vicky -- from the AIIMS Trauma Centre. The senior police officer added that Rahul was declared dead during treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Inquiry revealed that injured persons were sitting on chairs on the porch of their house with their brother Jai Kishan and father Ram Kishan. Around 9.30 pm, Karan came there with a country-made pistol and fired at Rahul from behind and ran away, Chowdhary said.

His father and brother Vicky chased and caught Karan Singh outside their house and beat him up. A country-made pistol, one empty cartridge and one motorcycle were recovered from the spot. In this process, Vicky, 24, also got injured, she said.

The accused was grilled at the hospital where he said that he and his brother Jawahar have a money dispute with one Sanjay, who lives in the same area. The accused added that he fired at Rahul mistaking him as Sanjay.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and Arms Act was registered on the basis of Jai Kishan's statement, police said, adding, they are verifying Karan's claim whether he killed him over mistaken identity or there is any other connection in the incident.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Nine soldiers killed as Army vehicle plunges into gorge in Ladakh

2
Himachal

Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects 'violated' norms, caused flooding downstream

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Accused Sachin Bishnoi stayed in UP with shooters before executing murder plan, reveal sources

4
Punjab

Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar suspended from Congress for anti-party activities

5
Himachal

3 buildings in Shimla’s Comely Bank vacated after subsidence

6
Himachal

Himachal rain fury: Met forecasts heavy to very heavy rain on Sunday and Monday; death toll over past week climbs to 78

7
Haryana

Vande Bharat sought for Chandigarh-Jaipur route

8
Nation

MBBS intake capped at 150 seats, rules for new med colleges notified

9
Punjab

Hundreds of residents forced into flood camps in Punjab

10
Nation

'Why go to Raipur?' Congress leader Pawan Khera slams AAP chief Kejriwal's visit to Chhattisgarh

Don't Miss

View All
At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit ferries villagers to safety
Punjab Sultanpur Lodhi

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Top News

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge reconstitutes Congress Working Committee, see complete list

Kharge unveils 84-member CWC: G-23, youth find prominence; Pilot, Tharoor inducted

Charanjit Singh Chani, Pratibha Singh, Manish Tewari fresh e...

Russia’s lunar mission fails, Luna-25 space craft smashes into moon

Luna-25: Russia's first lunar mission in 47 years smashes into the moon in failure

Failure is a blow to Russian space prestige

All set for India’s moon lander to touch down on lunar soil

All set for India's moon lander to touch down on lunar soil

The lander is expected to make a soft-landing near the South...

Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects ‘violated’ norms, caused flooding downstream

Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects 'violated' norms, caused flooding downstream

Flooding of low-lying areas in Punjab and Himachal has been ...

Muslim couple beaten to death after son elopes with Hindu girl; 3 arrested

Muslim couple beaten to death after son elopes with Hindu girl; 3 arrested

Few years back victim Abbas’s son had eloped with a girl fro...


Cities

View All

Health Dept claims 171 dengue, 106 chikungunya cases in Amritsar

Health Dept claims 171 dengue, 106 chikungunya cases in Amritsar

Teachers’ body demands separate vote counting centres for civic body elections

2,400 litres lahan recovered from village in Tarn Taran

Gurbani broadcast: SGPC receives 'Silver Button' from YouTube

BRTS crisis: Activist writes to two legislators for revival of Metro bus service

City Beautiful dons greener look, forest area up 3.86%

City Beautiful dons greener look, forest area up 3.86%

Hawala operator with drug syndicate links lands in net

Cab drivers end indefinite strike

Expedite GMCH-32 projects: Health Secretary

Now, waste ‘dump’ comes up in Maloya

‘We20 meeting’ hindered, says Congress; nod not taken: Police

‘We20 meeting’ hindered, says Congress; nod not taken: Police

Embrace veganism, say animal rights activists

In poll gear, BJP unveils Delhi LS segment heads

Robbers on stabbing spree murder man, injure 2 others

Man steals phone, transfers money, caught

Flood fury: Farmers seek adequate, timely relief for crop loss

Flood fury: Farmers seek adequate, timely relief for crop loss

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

Scribe ends his life in hotel room

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Chintpurni fair: Cabinet Minister Jimpa reviews arrangements

Floods claimed one life, caused damage to roads, properties

Floods claimed one life, caused damage to roads, properties

Himachal Pradesh truck damages transformer, power poles, causes blackout

Deteriorating living conditions in EWS Colony, courtesy MC apathy

MC issues challan of Rs 25K against burning of organic waste

Gang that held family captive busted

Patiala Cops hold special nakas

Patiala Cops hold special nakas

Four in police net for friend's murder in Fatehgarh Sahib

Tributes paid to freedom fighters in Patiala

Seminar on sports laws held in Patiala

Award for Patiala educationist