Delhi: AAP to stage protest at Jantar Mantar over Manipur issue

PTI
New Delhi, July 25
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will stage a protest here on Tuesday over the situation in strife-torn Manipur and against alleged incidents of brutality against women in the northeastern state.
The protest will be staged at Jantar Mantar.
मणिपुर में बढ़ती हिंसा और महिलाओं से बर्बरता के खिलाफ आम आदमी पार्टी आज शाम 4 बजे दिल्ली के जंतर मंतर पर शांतिपूर्ण विरोध प्रदर्शन करेगी। सभी साथियों से अपील है कि आज शाम 4 बजे जंतर मंतर जरूर पहुँचे।#ManipurVoilence— Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) July 25, 2023
"The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a peaceful protest at 4 pm on Tuesday at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the increasing violence and brutality against women in Manipur. All friends are appealed to reach Jantar Mantar at 4 pm," AAP's Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai said in a tweet in Hindi.
More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a "Tribal Solidarity March" was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.
