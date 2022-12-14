Delhi acid attack: Victim girl’s neighbour among three arrested; chemical procured from e-commerce site

New Delhi, December 14
The three accused in Delhi’s acid attack case have been identified as Sachin Arora, Harshit and Virender Singh.
Delhi police said that Sachin and Harshit were the ones who had thrown acid on the 17-year-old girl.
When asked about the role of third accused Virender in the case, police said Virender had taken Sachin’s Scooty and mobile phone to another location as an alibi for the accused. Virender had put on Sachin’s clothes to mislead the police investigation. All three have been arrested.
The police said accused had purchased the acid from e-commerce website Flipkart.
When asked about the motive behind the attack, Special CP (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said the victim and accused Sachin - both residents of the same locality - were friends. “The victim was friends with the main accused Sachin Arora. However, their friendship soured a few months ago. The victim had refused to talk to Sachin that provoked him threw acid on her, said Hooda.
When questioned about the kind of acid used in the attack, Hooda said that they were conducting chemical examination to ascertain the make-up of the acid and its effectiveness.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Public servants can be convicted in corruption cases based on circumstantial evidence: Supreme Court
A five-judge Constitution bench says complainants as well as...
Supreme Court grants bail to convict in Godhra train coach burning case
The bench takes note of the submission of a lawyer, appearin...
Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...