Delhi acid attack: Victim girl’s neighbour among three arrested; chemical procured from e-commerce site

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 14

The three accused in Delhi’s acid attack case have been identified as Sachin Arora, Harshit and Virender Singh.

Delhi police said that Sachin and Harshit were the ones who had thrown acid on the 17-year-old girl.

When asked about the role of third accused Virender in the case, police said Virender had taken Sachin’s Scooty and mobile phone to another location as an alibi for the accused. Virender had put on Sachin’s clothes to mislead the police investigation. All three have been arrested.

The police said accused had purchased the acid from e-commerce website Flipkart.

When asked about the motive behind the attack, Special CP (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said the victim and accused Sachin - both residents of the same locality - were friends. “The victim was friends with the main accused Sachin Arora. However, their friendship soured a few months ago. The victim had refused to talk to Sachin that provoked him threw acid on her, said Hooda.

When questioned about the kind of acid used in the attack, Hooda said that they were conducting chemical examination to ascertain the make-up of the acid and its effectiveness.