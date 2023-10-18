 Delhi: Admission process for Nursery, KG and Class I to start on November 23 : The Tribune India

Delhi: Admission process for Nursery, KG and Class I to start on November 23

The last date for submission of admission forms is December 15

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, October 17

The registration process for admission for general category students to nursery, KG and Class 1 in private schools here will begin from November 23, according to a Directorate of Education notification.

The last date for submission of admission forms is December 15, and the first list for admission will be released on January 12 next year, it stated.

There is a 25 per cent reservation of seats for economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged group (DG) students, and children with disabilities in private schools. A separate list will be released for them.

For admission in pre-school (nursery), pre-primary (KG) and Class-1 the minimum age -- as on March 31 -- should be three years, four years and five years respectively, according to the notification.

Pre-school, pre-primary and Class-1 are classified as entry level classes and the upper-age limit for admission is less than four years, less than five years and less than six years, respectively.

The notification stated that "age relaxation for admission of up to 30 days may be granted at the level of the head of school in the minimum and upper-age limits for these classes".

Following the release of the first list, schools can answer queries from parents from January 13 to January 22, it stated. "Parents may approach the head of school/principal for seeking age relaxation through a manual application," the notification stated.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) also directed that a monitoring cell should be constituted in each district under the chairmanship of the district's deputy director.

These officials should "ensure that private unaided recognised schools must upload the criteria and their points on the online module available on its website as per the time-line prescribed, and further ensure that the school shall not adopt those criteria which were abolished by the department and upheld by the high court", the notification stated.

"The monitoring cells shall also ensure that all schools upload the details of children who applied for admission under open seats and points allotted to each of them under their point system and details of all the children admitted in the school on the DoE website," it stated.

Schools have to upload the admission criteria and their points on the online module by November 20.

In case there is a tie among applicants, a draw of lots will be conducted either in a computerised manner or through slips in the presence of parents. The draw of lots will be videographed and the footage will be retained by the school.

Buying of prospectus is not mandatory along with the admission form and only Rs 25 can be charged as registration fee from parents, the notification stated.

The admission process last year had started on December 1.

Unaided Recognised Private Schools Action Committee president Bharat Arora said the "early announcement of admissions at the entry level in Delhi is highly appreciable as this will give a clarity to parents and schools to plan for the forthcoming (academic) session".

"Schools will also get enough time to prepare for the next session in terms of any modification or upgradation in infrastructure or other resources," he added.  

