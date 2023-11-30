New Delhi, November 30
The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 12.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday, two notches above the season's average, the weather department said.
Generally cloudy skies with very light rain or thundershowers are expected during the day, an India Meteorological Department bulletin said.
The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 96 per cent.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 366 at 9 am, according to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board.
While six out of 37 monitoring stations (Punjabi Bagh, Bawana, Mundka, Nehru Nagar and Jahangirpuri) recorded AQI in the “severe” category, at 30 stations it was "very poor".
According to the weather department, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Telangana votes; Union Minister Kishan Reddy, BRS MLC Kavitha among early voters
Polling under way for 119 assembly seats in Telangana
Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100
With his gruff yet commanding presence and behind-the-scenes...
Plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannu: US files murder-for-hire charge against Indian official, smuggler
On Joe Biden admn’s request, smuggler was held in Czech Repu...
81 crore to benefit as Centre extends foodgrain scheme
PMGKAY to continue for 5 more years from January next
Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category
Generally cloudy skies with very light rain or thundershower...