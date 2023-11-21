Delhi air quality worsens after easing of restrictions

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, November 20

Despite a brief respite from air pollution over the last two days, Delhi’s air quality took a downturn again on Monday, witnessing a surge in the Air Quality Index (AQI) by around 47 points.

According to the CPCB’s air quality bulletin, the average AQI for Delhi was recorded at 348 at 4 pm on Monday, which fell into the “very poor” category.

The reversal comes after a positive trend on November 18 when Delhi’s AQI had registered a decline from 405 on November 17 to 319.

However, areas like Punjabi Bagh (420), Bawana (413), Wazirpur (403) and Jahangripuri (401) continued to experience “severe” air quality.

The latest surge in AQI occurred after the relaxation of norms. On November 18, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had revoked Stage-IV rules of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the NCR.

This move allowed for various activities, including the resumption of construction projects related to linear public initiatives in Delhi-NCR and permitted the entry of polluting trucks and commercial four-wheelers into the national capital. The previous regulations, which mandated the entry of only CNG, electric and BS VI-compliant vehicles from other states into Delhi, with exemptions for essential services, are no longer in effect.

#Environment #Pollution