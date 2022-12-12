New Delhi, December 12
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday inspected the arrangements made at Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport to ease congestion.
Scindia, who was accompanied by senior ministry officials, also interacted with security personnel and others at the airport, according to officials.
In recent days, there have been complaints from passengers about long queues and waiting hours at the airport.
IGIA, also the country's largest airport, has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. All international flights and some domestic services operate from T3.
On average, it handles around 1.90 lakh passengers and about 1,200 flights daily.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM today; PM Modi to attend
Some new ministers are also expected to take oath
Justice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Supreme Court judge
Before his elevation to the top court, he was the Chief Just...
Delhi airport congestion: Civil Aviation Minister Scindia visits T3 to inspect arrangements
In recent days, there have been complaints from passengers a...
Bombay High Court grants bail to ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh in corruption case being probed by CBI
Deshmukh, however, won't walk out of jail as the high court ...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assumes charge as Himachal CM; says will have zero tolerance towards corruption
Said the Cong govt will bring in Transparency Act so that ML...