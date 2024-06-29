New Delhi, June 29
More than 20 flights of IndiGo that were to operate from Terminal 1 of the Delhi airport were cancelled on Saturday, a day after the terminal was shut down following the roof collapse incident.
A source in the know said 23 flights of IndiGo and 2 flights of SpiceJet that were scheduled to operate from T1 were cancelled on Saturday.
There was no immediate comment from IndiGo.
However, a SpiceJet source said it has shifted all T1 operations to T3 and all flights were operated on Saturday.
Following the roof collapse incident, the operations at T1 were suspended on Friday. The flights that were to be operated from the terminal have been shifted to Terminal 2 (T2) and Terminal 3 (T3).
On Friday, Delhi airport operator DIAL said it has set up a technical committee to probe the roof collapse at the airport’s Terminal-1 and the primary cause of the incident seems to be continued heavy rainfall.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
T20 World Cup final: Virat Kohli hits 76, pulls India to 176/7 against South Africa
Kohli, Axar Patel (47) help India overcome the early fall of...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to 14-day judicial custody in excise policy case
Kejriwal was produced in court by CBI after end of his 3-day...
5 tank-bound Army soldiers swept away while crossing river in Ladakh
The Army men were crossing the river in T-72 tank as part of...
After Delhi, part of canopy collapses at Rajkot International Airport in Gujarat’s Hirasar
On Thursday, part of fabric canopy at Jabalpur airport colla...
Delhi airport roof collapse: Operations at Terminal-1 remain suspended; over 20 flights cancelled on Saturday
Operations at T1 were suspended following the roof collapse ...