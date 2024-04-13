Delhi airport sees 17 flight diversions due to bad weather

New Delhi, April 13
As many as 17 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Saturday evening due to bad weather, an official said.
The diversions happened after 5 pm.
The official said that as of now, 17 flights have been diverted due to bad weather.
The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.
