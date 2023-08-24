Delhi airport’s one runway to be temporarily closed for resurfacing works from September 11

PTI

New Delhi, August 24

A runway at the Delhi airport will be closed for resurfacing works for around three months from September 11.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), which handles around two lakh passengers daily, has four runways and three terminals.

“RWY 10/28 of IGI Airport will be temporarily closed for resurfacing works for approximately 3 months from 11th September 2023 to 15th December 2023.

“Along with the resurfacing works at RWY 10/28, rehabilitation of existing taxiways connecting RWY 10/28 and construction of few new taxiways connecting RWY 10/28 will also be undertaken,” according to a communication issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The communication also said the closure of RWY 10/28 requires a temporary revision in the operating procedures to ensure smooth, orderly and safe aircraft operations.

The fourth runway and the dual Eastern Cross Taxiways (ECT) became operational at the airport on July 14. One of the runways was to be closed for maintenance work and RWY 10/28 will be closed for the same after the G20 summit.

The summit is to be held on September 9 and 10.

The airport has four runways—RWY 09/27, RWY 11R/29L, RWY 10/28 and RWY 11L/29R.

RWY 10/28 and all associated taxiways will not available for operations from September 11 to December 15, except few crossings, as per the communication.

The closure of the runway is unlikely to have an impact on operations since three other runways are available.

The airport is operated by the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a consortium led by GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.

