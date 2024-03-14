 Delhi-Alwar NH still in dark ages, putting lives of residents, commuters in danger : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Delhi-Alwar NH still in dark ages, putting lives of residents, commuters in danger

Delhi-Alwar NH still in dark ages, putting lives of residents, commuters in danger

‘Bloody highway’ has so far claimed 2,500 to 3,000 lives, claims Congress leader

Delhi-Alwar NH still in dark ages, putting lives of residents, commuters in danger

A view of the Delhi-Alwar National Highway 248A, which has for long been in a terrible state. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 13

While the BJP is patting its back for the state-of-art Dwarka Expressway, Congress leader and Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed has drawn government’s attention to the ‘pitiable’ condition of the Delhi-Alwar National Highway 248A. Ahmed said while the state government was busy with multicrore expressway projects, it had not spared a thought for the national highway connecting Nuh to Rajasthan, popularly known as the ‘bloody highway’. According to Ahmed, the highway which is two-lane for a majority of the stretch, has so far claimed 2,500 to 3,000 lives and double-engine BJP government continued to sleep.

“It is a sad state of affairs that while they continue announce new projects and celebrate expressways like Dwarka or Mumbai expressway, they do not think about this highway lying a few kilometres away. The ignorance towards the highway, which is the lifeline of the backward district Nuh, highlights the government’s bias. Over the last nine years, people took to roads to protest, but to no avail. The Congress had announced upgradation of the highway but the project was shelved,” said Ahmed.

Ahmed said the BJP shelved the upgrade in 2018 and since 2019, the demand was raised in every assembly session but was ignored.

One of the key issues plaguing the highway is the unchecked plying of illegal dumpers who are the key culprits in a majority of accident cases. The road is also a dust bowl and the nearby villagers have repeatedly complained of the poor air quality and it was the Malab villagers who had the MLA to review the situation on ground. It may be noted that the highway had hit headlines during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, where he had highlighted the number of potholes there.

“Former CM Khattar came here to promise no bias and left without a word on the road. Even if they can’t make a new highway, they should repair it. The public’s patience is dying and they will soon take to roads to protest,” warned Ahmed.

“Every third house in the villages here has lost a family member to this bloody highway. It has been over a decade that they have told us it would be four-laned, will have lights and dumpers will be banned, but nothing happened. We cannot bear this anymore and block the road if it is not repaired,” Panchayat of Malb village said in a statement.

Cause of rising accidents

  • The BJP shelved the upgradation in 2018 and ever since 2019, in the demand was raised every assembly session but was ignored.
  • One of the key issues plaguing the highway is unchecked plying of illegal dumpers who are the key culprits in majority of accident cases.
  • The road is also a dust bowl and the nearby villagers have repeatedly complained of the poor air quality.

Continuous ignorance

It is a sad state of affairs that while they continue announce new projects and celebrate expressways like Dwarka or Mumbai expressway. The ignorance towards the highway, which is the lifeline of the backward district Nuh, highlights the government’s bias.In the last nine years, people took to roads to protest but to no avail. Congress had announced upgradation of the highway but the project was shelved. — Aftab Ahmed, Nuh MLA

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Gurugram #Nuh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

BJP announces 2nd list of 72 candidates for Lok Sabha election; Nitin Gadkari to contest from Nagpur, ML Khattar from Karnal

2
Punjab

AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers

3
India

NHAI asks Paytm FASTag users to procure new one from another bank by March 15

4
Haryana

Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre

5
Diaspora

US universities can now validate TOEFL test scores through Indian study-abroad partners

6
Punjab

PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners

7
J & K

Election Commission will disclose electoral bonds’ details in time: CEC Rajiv Kumar in Jammu

8
Haryana

BJP declares candidates for 6 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana; re-nominates sitting MPs Rao Inderjit, Dharambir, Krishan Pal Gurjar

9
Diaspora

3 Indians arrested while entering US illegally from Canada

10
Haryana

UP Police Exam: At Rs 7 lakh per candidate, paper leaked to 1,500 at Gurugram farmhouse

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala appointed election commissioners

PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners

Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...

Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Panel led by Ram Nath Kovind

Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel

It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...

AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Punjab

AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers

Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur joins BJP in Delhi

Preneet Kaur joins BJP, to contest Lok Sabha poll from Patiala

Joining the BJP, Kaur, 79, says Prime minister Narendra Modi...

‘I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali,’ says Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins SAD

'I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali', roars Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal

Joins SAD in the presence of Sukhbir Badal


Cities

View All

Farmers board trains to reach Delhi for Kisan Mahapanchayat

Farmers board trains to reach Delhi for Kisan Mahapanchayat

Cabinet Minister ETO lays stones of development works in 15 villages

LS poll: Police carry out flag march in sensitive city areas

2 Uttarakhand residents held with 1.5-kg opium

Couple among three killed in separate road accidents

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Hundreds throng kisan mela at KVK Bathinda

Summer pangs, UT seeks 5% hike in power quota

Summer pangs, Chandigarh seeks 5% hike in power quota

AAP, Congress take on Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit for nixing free water supply plan

Kirron Kher sanitises mike after Chandigarh Mayor’s speech, stirs row

Another PGI staffer dies by suicide

Mohali police under fire over ‘poor’ law & order

Arvind Kejriwal moves sessions court challenging summonses in excise scam case

Arvind Kejriwal moves sessions court challenging summons in excise scam case

4 killed as fire breaks out in residential building in Delhi's Shastri Nagar

Kejriwal unveils Moti Nagar flyover

BJP names 2 remaining Delhi LS candidates

Supreme Court collegium recommends transfer of two Delhi High Court Judges

‘I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali,’ says Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins SAD

'I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali', roars Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal

Assistant Returning Officer fails to join for election work in Jalandhar

Rs 100-crore scams unearthed in Jalandhar Improvement Trust: Chairman

Youth hacks elder brother to death over money dispute, lands in police dragnet

Shamsher Dullo flays move to field Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Tribunal disposes of case, seeks fresh report on CETP from pollution board

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Tribunal disposes of case, seeks fresh report on CETP from pollution board

Punjab CM’s visit leads to traffic snarls in Ludhiana

Day after house arrest, MP Ravneet Singh Bittu opens Rs 8.5-crore athletics track at Ludhianastadium

Woman, pet die as fire breaks out in house

Mother, friend get 20-year jail in minor girl’s sexual exploitation case

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur joins BJP in Delhi

Preneet Kaur joins BJP, to contest Lok Sabha poll from Patiala

Representing Patiala for decades, veteran MP Preneet Kaur to join BJP today

Farmers leave for Delhi

Modi College gymnasts emerge overall champs

Kidney Day: Docs create awareness