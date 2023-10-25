Delhi AQI improves a bit, but still ‘poor’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 24

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) improved marginally on Tuesday but remained in the ‘poor’ category.

The city’s AQI stood at 220, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 4 pm.

The minimum temperature dipped by a degree to 16.1°C, while, maximum temperature stood at 32.4°C, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

At Anand Vihar, the AQI was recorded at 252 and at North Campus it remained similar at with PM2.5 at 248 and PM10 at 157.

However, at PUSA with PM2.5 concentration at 137 and PM10 at 110, the AQI stood at 315 under ‘very poor’ category. The Capital saw the AQI depreciating to ‘very poor’ category on Sunday for the first time since May. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday had invoked Stage-II of Graded Response Action Plan.

Delhi Enviroment Minister on Monday, addressing a press conference, said as the past winter months had seen deteriorating air quality, the next 20-25 days in Delhi can turn bad.

He had also said that due to low wind speed and dropping temperature will lead to an increase in air pollution.

#Environment #Pollution