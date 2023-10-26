Delhi AQI remains ‘poor’ at 243

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 25

The air quality in the national capital on Wednesday continued to remain in the ‘poor’ category with AQI recorded at 243 at 4 pm.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Shadipur crossed the 300-mark coming under ‘very poor’ category with an AQI of 305. The PM2.5 level was recorded at 305 and PM10 at 245.

Anti-smog guns spray water in New Delhi on Wednesday. Mukesh Aggarwal

Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 293 with PM2.5 and PM10 levels measured at 293 and 244 respectively. Similarly, Nehru Nagar, another newly identified hotspot, recorded an AQI of 294.

Stepping up its measures to control air pollution, the Delhi Government announced the initiation of campaign ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, “The campaign will begin from ITO Chowk on October 26. This campaign will be run with the participation of Delhi residents.”

The campaign would run on October 28 at Barakhamba, on October 30 at Chandgi Ram Akhada Chowk and on November 2 in all 70 Assembly constituencies. On November 3, an awareness campaign among schoolchildren would be initiated through Eco Club, Rai added.

#Environment #Pollution