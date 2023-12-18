Delhi Assembly passes resolution summoning Finance Secretary Verma

New Delhi, December 18
The Delhi Assembly on Monday passed a resolution summoning the Principal Secretary of the Finance Department at 2 pm for allegedly obstructing government funds earmarked for the House.
Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said that because the funds were not being approved by Finance Secretary A C Verma, annual programmes of the Assembly on Diwali and Chhath could not be held this year.
The function on Christmas will also not be held, he said during the Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly.
Chief Whip of the AAP Dilip Pandey moved the resolution for summoning Verma to the Assembly.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Record 78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament in a day
Monday’s action takes total number of opposition MPs suspend...
Government wants to bulldoze key Bills without Opposition, dissent: Congress after more MPs suspended
All democratic norms have been thrown into dustbin by ‘autoc...
Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister was first called by the federal agency ...
Dawood Ibrahim: A death that wasn't — how two unrelated incidents sparked speculation in India
On Sunday, the news fuelled speculation among social media u...
Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Will be effective from December 1