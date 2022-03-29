Delhi Assembly passes Rs 75,800 crore budget

Speaker adjourned the Assembly sine die after conclusion of the budget session that had started on March 23

Delhi Assembly passes Rs 75,800 crore budget

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia speaks in the Vidhan Sabha during the Budget Session, in New Delhi, Friday, March 25, 2022. PTI Photo

PTI

New Delhi, March 29

The Delhi government’s ‘Rozgar’ budget worth Rs 75,800 crore for the financial year 2022-23 was passed by the Assembly after a debate on Tuesday.

The Speaker adjourned the Assembly sine die after conclusion of the budget session that had started on March 23.

The budget presented last Saturday focussed on creating 20 lakh job opportunities in the next five years through boosting retail sector, redevelopment of famous markets and industrial areas in non-conforming zones, startups, tourism and promoting night-time economy.

Participating in the debate on the budget, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said various measures announced in the budget reflected Aam Aadi Party’s ideology of “hardcore patriotism, diehard honest and humanity”.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said the budget was prepared based on 6,500 suggestions received from the Delhiites.

Twelve people whose suggestions were considered in the budget presentation were present in the session and Sisodia cited their names, recognising their inputs.

“Over 150 meetings were conducted with various associations and regulatory bodies by our economy team. As a result some of the important suggestions were included in the budget such as redevelopment and regeneration of the city’s iconic markets, IT parks, startup policy, e-commerce boost, creation of new jobs through various channels,” Sisodia said.

Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators and ministers Gopal Rai and Satyendar Jain also participated in the debate. Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri termed the budget as “disappointing” pointing to rising fiscal deficit, and charged that the government failed on health, education, transport and other fronts.

The budget was passed by voice vote. The Demands for Grants for year 2022-23 and Appropriation Bill 2022 were also passed by the House.

