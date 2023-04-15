AAP calls Delhi Assembly session on Monday, likely to discuss CBI summons to Kejriwal

New Delhi, April 15
The Delhi government has called a special session of the assembly on Monday and it is likely to discuss CBI’s notice to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case in the House.
The second part of the Budget Session will commence in the Assembly Hall at 11.00 am on Monday, according to an official notification.
The CBI has summoned Kejriwal at its headquarters at 11 am on Sunday to question him in connection with the formulation of the now-scraped excise policy. He has been called by the agency as a witness and is not an accused in the case in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26.
The AAP has alleged that the party is being targeted for raising its voice against corruption.
“This incident is unprecedented. And this should be discussed in the assembly. We will have views of all MLAs who are representing various constituencies in Delhi and know their perspective about this issue in the upcoming session,” AAP national spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said earlier in the day.
On Saturday, Kejriwal said he will appear before the CBI in the excise policy case and asserted that if he was “corrupt” then no one in the world was “honest.
He also said he will sue the CBI and ED officials for alleged perjury and filing false affidavits in courts.
“We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts,” he tweeted. PTI
