Delhi auto-rickshaw seen in recent video of man performing stunts impounded

PTI

New Delhi, December 13

Police have impounded an auto-rickshaw seen in a recent video of a man performing stunts while travelling in the vehicle and hitting a cyclist on north Delhi's Signature Bridge, officials said on Wednesday.

"The auto-rickshaw in question and its driver Shiva of Ghaziabad have been traced by traffic personnel of the TPR Circle," a senior official of the Delhi Traffic Police said.

A challan has been issued for dangerous driving, driving without a licence and under appropriate sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, he said, adding that the auto-rickshaw had been impounded.

Earlier, after the video surfaced on social media, the Delhi Police launched an investigation.

In the video recorded on a camera attached to a biker's helmet, a man was seen dangling from the speeding three-wheeler and hitting a cyclist.

The auto-rickshaw fled the spot after the mishap.