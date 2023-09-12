Delhi bans firecrackers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 11

Stepping up its preparations to counter air pollution in the national Capital, the Delhi Government on Monday imposed a ban on firecrackers ahead of the festive season and in the wake of stubble burning. The instructions were today given to impose a complete ban on manufacture, storage, sale of firecrackers and bursting of firecrackers.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, “There is a rise in pollution during winters due to the bursting of firecrackers. The air of Delhi becomes very polluted and it is very lethal for children and the elderly. A similar ban should be imposed in the NCR states.”

This year till August the Capital has seen the average AQI to be quite low indicating cleaner air. An AQI 45 was recorded in Delhi on Sunday. However, gradually in October, with the onset of winter, the atmosphere of Delhi becomes humid and particle matter starts accumulating. This adds to air pollution often landing the city in the most polluted cities of the world list.

Rai credited the ruling AAP government with success in improving air quality.

#Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning